NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over the course of two days in June, Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory went head-to-head to see which lab could donate the most blood to the community. The competition was close, with a difference of just one pint of blood – Los Alamos employees donated 146 pints of blood, and Sandia employees donated 145 pints.

The donations totaled 291 units of blood, with 38 Los Alamos first-time donors and 32 Sandia first-time donors. According to Sandia Labs, the donations have the potential to impact 689 patients in the state of New Mexico.

“Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratory donors stepped up to this challenge and provided a tremendous amount of life-saving blood for our community. Vitalant greatly appreciates the overwhelming and ongoing support of our mission of saving lives through the gift of blood donation. Ultimately, the real winners are the hospital patients in New Mexico who will benefit from their generous gift.” Heidi Chase and Drew Sharpless, Vitalant account managers for Los Alamos and Sandia

The friendly competition is having a big impact on the New Mexico healthcare community. To continue in the effort, Sandia has challenged Los Alamos to a rematch in 2024 – they happily accepted.