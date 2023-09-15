NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the New Mexico State Fair in full swing, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture has announced the 2023 New Mexico Farm and Ranch Families of the Year. Bob and Sandra Mayberry are 2023’s Farm Family of the Year; Michael and Connie Perez are 2023’s Ranch Family of the Year.

The Mayberryes have been farming in Artesia since the late 1980’s. The family began by farming alfalfa and cotton; now they farm high-quality alfalfa that is sold in stores.

The family not only farms for New Mexicans but is also very active in the community. Sandra has served on the board of Habitat for Humanity; now, she serves on the board of The Bridge and works with Celebrate Recovery.

Bob has served on the boards of American Cotton Producers and New Mexico Cotton Growers. He is also chair of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum and NMSU’s New Mexico Agricultural Leadership Program. Like Sandra, Bob works with The Bridge and Celebrate Recovery. The couple also works with the Eddy County Farm Bureau to “promote youth involvement in agriculture.”

Michael and Connie Perez own and operate Perez Cattle Company in Nara Visa and Encino. They have over 45 years of experience in breeding registered feedstock. The cattle company sells over 180 bulls annually in its twice-yearly bull sales.