NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are dropping, and so are the leaves. Before they all fall, people can still enjoy the beautiful fall foliage from around New Mexico.

However, don’t wait too long to see these beautiful leaves; the colder weather will affect them. The colder it gets, the faster the leaves will fall.

September and October are the best viewing times for fall colors; the lower elevations usually peak in late October and early November. Where can I see colorful leaves in New Mexico? View some popular spots below that still have colorful leaves before temperatures drop.

Japanese Garden at the Albuquerque Botanic Garden.| Adobe Stock

ABQ Botanic Gardens

Stay close to town by visiting the Botanic Garden. The BioPark features a very special display of fall season colors. Typically they display gold colors put on by cottonwood trees. However, the Japanese Garden, inside the Botanic Garden, features rich fall colors that any nature lover would surely fall in love with.

Albuquerque Bosque.| Adobe Stock

Albuquerque Bosque

There is also gold in the Bosque. You can expect to see the beautiful shimmering gold from late October through mid-November. The cottonwood trees in the Rio Grande Bosque provide these vibrant colors.

Fourth of July Canyon.| KRQE Digital Reporter Aleli Elizondo

Fourth of July Canyon

One of the best places in New Mexico to watch the leaves change colors is the Fourth of July Canyon. When walking through the trail, you will see verdant green with hints of orangy-red leaves. Shades of yellow and red will slowly take over the trail throughout the season. You still have time to explore these beautiful colors since it occasionally runs through November.

Sandia Peak.| Adobe Stock

Sandia Crest Byway

The Sandia Mountains provide gorgeous fall colors with impressive views of the Albuquerque city lights and inspiring sunsets from the peak.

New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. | Adobe Stock

Gila National Forest

The leaves begin to change colors in the higher elevations with peak viewing the last week of October for most of the forest. October and November are the perfect months in the Gila Country to see beautiful colors change in the aspen and oak trees. People can also enjoy the wildflowers blooming at the lower elevations with bright yellow colors.

Sunspot Scenic Byway

Beautiful leaves will start showing in the aspens changing to warm, auburn colors during the fall season and pine forests of the Sacramento Mountains.