NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year in New Mexico, many make the pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó and Tomé Hill on Good Friday. This year Good Friday, and the pilgrimage, will fall on April 7. To share your photos of the pilgrimage with KRQE News 13, submit them to Report It.

Weather

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s in Santa Fe and in the upper 60s in Valencia. For a more precise weather forecast, visit krqe.com/weather.

Road Closures for El Santuario de Chimayó Pilgrimage

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is preparing for walkers making their journey to the village of Chimayó during Holy Week. Most walkers travel along roadways including US 84/285 which runs from Santa Fe to Española, through Pojoaque and Nambé. Crews will sweep NM 84/285, 503 and 76. Traffic signs will be placed throughout the area.

New Mexico State Police, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, and Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department will also provide traffic control.

About the El Santuario de Chimayó Pilgrimage

Chimayó is located between the towns of Santa Fe and Taos in northern New Mexico. The Santuario de Chimayó is a Roman Catholic church and is considered to be one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in the country.

People make the pilgrimage for various reasons and come from different places, but many seek the holy dirt located there – the Tierra Bendita. The dirt comes from a round pit within the El Pocito room of the church and is believed to have healing powers.

Below are some safety tips that people walking should follow:

Stay on the shoulder of the highway and be aware of traffic. Stay off the overpasses and follow the yellow signs

Wear bright reflective clothing and dress in layered clothing

Take a flashlight, water, and food

Wear comfortable shoes

Wear sunscreen

Don’t cross onto the roadway and don’t walk in highway medians

Walk in groups of at least three or more for safety reasons

Road Closures for Tomé Hill Pilgrimage

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is preparing for walkers making their way to Tomé Hill on Friday. Traffic signs will be placed along NM 47 in Los Lunas to remind motorists of pilgrims walking to Tomé Hill.

About Tomé Hill Pilgrimage

El Cerro de Tomé (Tomé Hill) is located south of Valencia. Many people make the trek to reach the three crosses that sit atop the hill.

Pilgrims making the journey to Tome Hill are asked by the Town of Tome Land Grant owner/caretaker to follow the rules below: