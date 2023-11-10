ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Halloween 2023 in the rearview and November now almost halfway over, many are looking for ways to get rid of their pumpkins. Whether they are carved, mushy, rotten, or you are simply looking to swap from fall to winter decor, there are a lot of ways to give pumpkins a second chance.

Composting

The food waste collection service Little Green Bucket has a pumpkin recycling bin up at its location on 12th Street and Mountain Road. The company will be accepting pumpkins through Thursday, November 30.

The waste collection service accepts pumpkins that are “human grade” (uncarved and fresh), “livestock grade” (craved pumpkins or uncarved pumpkins that are past their prime), and “yucky” (mushy, molding, or rotten) to be composted.

Little Green Bucket accepts whole pumpkins, carved pumpkins, and winter squash. They do not accept candles, wax, paint, painted pumpkins, or other foods in the pumpkin recycling bins.

Cooking

There are a handful of tasty foods you can make using fresh pumpkin. Below are a few ideas:

Roast the pumpkin seeds

Turn the “meat” of the pumpkin into puree Pumpkin puree can be used to make recipes like pumpkin soup, bread, muffins, cookies, and more

Cut the pumpkin “meat” into pieces and roast them as a side dish

For Animals

Many species of animals enjoy pumpkins as a yummy treat. Farm animals like pigs, chickens, and goats like to munch on pumpkins, so it is worth reaching out to local farms to see if they are accepting pumpkins.

Whole pumpkins can be repurposed to be used as bird feeders. Cutting the pumpkin in half from side to side and filling it with birdseed turns it into a simple and effective birdfeeder.

With the weather getting colder, it is a great time to try something new. Take some time to get creative and see what ideas you can come up with when it comes to finding a second use for your pumpkins.