NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – To honor the fallen men and women who served our country, many places will be closed for Memorial Day. The holiday, which is coming up on Monday, May 29, will cause the following closures around New Mexico.
Memorial Day Closures
- Albuquerque closures
- 311 Community Contact Center
- ABQ RIDE bus & Sun Van
- Albuquerque Museum
- Animal Welfare Everday Adoption Center, Eastside Shelter, Westside Shelter
- *Lucky Paws will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Balloon Museum
- Childhood Development Centers
- City Offices
- Community Centers
- Health and Social Service Centers
- KiMo Theatre
- Libraries
- Open Space Visitors Center
- Senior Centers
- Senior Meal Sites
- Shooting Range Park
- Santa Fe closures
- Senior Services
- Santa Fe Municipal Court
- Senior Centers
- Recreation Centers
- Transportation Services (Santa Fe Trails and Santa Fe Ride)
- Santa Fe Public Libraries
- *Book drop-off locations will be open
- Rio Rancho closures
- All City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed
- Belen closures
- All Belen city services and facilities will be closed
- Los Lunas closures
- All Village of Los Lunas offices will be closed
- New Mexico court closures
- MVD closures
- USPS closures
- *Trash collection services will run as they normally do on Memorial Day