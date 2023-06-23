ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the execution of a recent Albuquerque Police Department search warrant, approximately 55 pitbulls were rescued from abusive circumstances in the South Valley. Now, community members want to know how they can help, and the Bernalillo County Animal Shelter has answers.

How Can You Help?

Adopt a pet

Foster a pet

Donate items or money to shelters

The shelter has provided a list of items they need. To purchase items for the shelter, or to see what they need, click here.

The hoarded animals were in various stages of neglect when they were rescued. They have since been distributed to agencies as they get necessary medical attention.

When they are healthier, Animal Care Services says they will be put up for adoption. However, as the shelters are already overcrowded, adopting pets that are currently in the shelter helps free up space for incoming rescue animals.