ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring Break for Albuquerque Public School students is March 20 to 24 this year. Luckily, there are plenty of things going on around the city to keep them occupied. Here’s a list of some of the offerings.

The Albuquerque BioPark is offering Spring Break camps at the zoo, botanic garden, Tingley Beach, and aquarium. They are open to children in grades two to six. You can register for one day or multiple days. Lunches will need to be brought from home. Camps are $55 per day and $50 for BioPark Society members.

Zoo

The BioPark Zoo will be offering the Spring Wildlife Safari on March 20 and 21, where kids can learn about wildlife in New Mexico and around the world. The camp will also include up-close encounters with educational animal ambassadors, zookeeper chats, and special guided tours.

Aquarium

The Spring Water Journey is a camp at the ABQ BioPark Aquarium on Wednesday, March 22. It gives kids the chance to explore the aquarium and learn about sharks, jellies, river otters, fish, and sea turtles.

Botanic Garden

The BioPark Botanic Garden will be offering the Spring Green Connection on March 23. Kids will learn how plants support life on Earth and discover their uses. Visits with animals at Heritage Farm will also be included, as well as a visit to the BUGarium and more.

Tingley Beach

At Tingley Beach, the Spring Outdoor Adventure will be happening on Friday, March 24. Students will be able to take a trek through the bosque and experience nature within the city limits. Campers will gather clues about the forest, discover ways that plants and animals survive in the bosque, and play nature games.

The Explora Science Center & Children’s Museum will be offering camps from March 16 to 24. They are half-day camps and are multi-age collaborative camp experiences. Supervised lunchtime is offered for campers enrolled in both morning and afternoon camps. camps are $45 for members and $50 for non-members. Financial assistance is available for all programs by request.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will be offering single-day themed camps geared to campers from grades kindergarten to sixth. Camps go from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with free before-and-aftercare beginning at 7:30 a.m. and going under 5:30 p.m. Camps are $75 per session and members receive a $5 discount. Kids should bring two snacks, a lunch, and a refillable water bottle.

All levels of chess players are welcome. Camps go from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 16 and 17 as well as March 20 through 24 and include chess practice, outdoor recess, lunch, and puzzle solving. As each camper works through the curriculum, they gain points they can use to get prizes at the end of the week. Prices vary.

Central New Mexico Community College is offering a Business Bootcamp March 20 through 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Campers will learn how to build a business and explore industries from biotechnology to hospitality and learn how to pitch a product. Kids will need to bring a lunch, snacks, a water bottle, sunscreen and/or a hat, and masks are optional. This camp is for grades 6 through 8 and costs $70.

Spring Academy is a three-day camp from March 20 to 22 for children ages 6 to 12. Camps go from 9:00 a.m. to noon and include lunch, gameplay and golf instruction, Topgolf gifts, and a certificate of completion. Cost is $139 per child.