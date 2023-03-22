ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that the weather is warming up there are more activities that can be done outside. If you like to go hiking there are plenty of trails around the Albuquerque area and the surrounding cities.

Below is a list of some easy, moderate, and hard hikes all around New Mexico. For more hiking trails visit alltrails.com/us/new-mexico.

Length: 3.0 mi

The trail is open all year round can visit at anytime

Dogs are not allowed on this trail

Length: 2.5 mi

The best time to visit is May-November

Dogs are welcome and must be on a leash

Carson National Forest

Length 4.2 mi

The north end of the Sandias

Length: 13.3 mi

Best time to visit April-November

A nice hike in the Sandias that will take you to Crest Trail

Length: 9.4 mi

Best time to visit April-September