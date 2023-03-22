ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that the weather is warming up there are more activities that can be done outside. If you like to go hiking there are plenty of trails around the Albuquerque area and the surrounding cities.
Below is a list of some easy, moderate, and hard hikes all around New Mexico. For more hiking trails visit alltrails.com/us/new-mexico.
Dripping Springs Trail in Las Cruces, New Mexico. (Moderate)
- Length: 3.0 mi
- The trail is open all year round can visit at anytime
- Dogs are not allowed on this trail
Osha Trail in the Lincoln National Forest (Moderate)
- Length: 2.5 mi
- The best time to visit is May-November
- Dogs are welcome and must be on a leash
Williams Lake Trail in the Carson National Forest (Moderate)
- Carson National Forest
- Length 4.2 mi
La Luz Trail in Albuquerque (Hard)
- The north end of the Sandias
- Length: 13.3 mi
- Best time to visit April-November
Pino Trail in Sandia Mountains (Hard)
- A nice hike in the Sandias that will take you to Crest Trail
- Length: 9.4 mi
- Best time to visit April-September
Nambe Lake Trail in Santa Fe National Forest (Hard)
- 6.7 mi
- Best time to visit May-October
- Dogs are welcome to be off-leash in some areas