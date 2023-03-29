ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone enjoys all the comfort foods that are eaten around the holidays. According to Visit Albuquerque, there are a few different “Albuquerque comfort foods” people can find comfort food all around the metro.

Green Chile Stew

Found at many local restaurants made of green chile stew, green chile, pork or chicken, broth, onion, and potatoes. Many eat this while feeling sick, a nice spicy chile stew to help when feeling under the weather.

Posole

Another staple food for the holidays is posole. Over the centuries posole has been modified to satisfy people’s cravings. Originating in Mexico, this delicious dish can be made red or green, with chicken or pork. The toppings have also changed but the main ones are still cabbage, onion, lime, and salt or people’s preference.

Sopaipillas

If you visit any New Mexican restaurant you will find your plate served with sopaipillas. Fried dough and honey make the perfect sweet flavor you might need after eating a dish of red or green chile.

Tamales

A staple food for the holiday, or better yet for any month of the year. People can never go wrong when unwrapping a Tamal. Tamales are made of masa (cornmeal dough) that could be filled with a variety of meats such as chicken and pork. Tamales can also be green or red and some even make them sweet.