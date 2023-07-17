ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and New Mexico Livestock Board are hosting a Western Hoedown Fundraiser to support Special Olympics New Mexico. Special Olympics aims to provide sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Hoedown Fundraiser will be Saturday July 22, at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse (10308 2nd St. NW). The hoedown features a roping event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a green chile cheeseburger cookoff happening at noon. For the evening session from 6:30 – 10 p.m., features a catered dinner and dance hosted by a live DJ.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to register for the roping competition or green chile cheeseburger cookoff, visit the Special Olympics of New Mexico website.