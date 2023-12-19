ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Through seven games they have managed to win five games against two losses. The West Mesa Mustangs boys basketball team made it to the quarterfinals of the state tournament last season. Although they lost 8 seniors from that team, the Mustangs believe they can go even further this season. “It’s kind of an inexperienced team,” said Mustangs head coach Shonn Schroer. “We have one true returning varsity player from last year, a lot of JV guys on a good JV team. You would hope you could make a little run into the state tournament. I think this team has the potential to do that.”

“I feel like the group of guys that we got are definitely a group that could go deep into a playoff run,” said Mustangs point guard Elijah Brody. “Its all about playing together and being hot at the right time.” Brody led the Mustangs to a state postseason appearance as a dual-threat quarterback. He possesses similar skills on the hardwood as a point guard, showing leadership that has been beneficial for the team.

“He is by far probably the best passing point guard we have had since I have been here,” said Schroer. “You know, he finds open guys all the time and he’s a great drive and pitch guy.” Brody’s teammate Jeremiah Holtz feels the same as his coach. “You know, he drives it in and kicks it out to us and we hope to make the open shot,” said Holtz. “You know, he drives defenses in so it helps us a lot.”

The West Mesa Mustangs will host the Del Norte Knights Thursday at 7 pm.