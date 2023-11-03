ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – West End Productions is a nonprofit community theater. The theater is presenting the play ‘Love and Information’ by British playwright Caryl Churchill and Joe Feldman.

It’s a play with more than 100 characters and over 50 vignettes. There are no named characters, locations or time periods. It’s a unique play that will keep the audience engaged. The play runs November 9 – 19. There will be an opening night afterparty on Thursday, November 9. The afterparty features cake, apple cider, sparkling wine and live music. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Show times: