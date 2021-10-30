Weekly block parties kick off in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new initiative kicked off in the International District Saturday. The city hosted its first community block party at Wilson Park.

Several departments from the city were there providing resources like emergency rental assistance and SNAP benefits. A representative KRQE spoke to says the block party is meant to get people involved with their community.

“It’s not about coming once, it’s about a lasting impact,” said Nichole Rogers, for the city’s African American Community and Business Liaison. “And I’m all about equity, so this is to me what equity is – just making sure we are meeting people where they are.”

