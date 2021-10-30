Weekly block parties kick off in International District

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new initiative kicked off in the International District Saturday. The city hosted its first community block party at Wilson Park.

Story Continues Below

Several departments from the city were there providing resources like emergency rental assistance and SNAP benefits. A representative KRQE spoke to says the block party is meant to get people involved with their community.

“It’s not about coming once, it’s about a lasting impact,” said Nichole Rogers, for the city’s African American Community and Business Liaison. “And I’m all about equity, so this is to me what equity is – just making sure we are meeting people where they are.”

More information is available on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES