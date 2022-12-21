The Lobo basketball team is coming off a win over Prairie View A&M on which improved UNM to 12-0 on the year. The win concludes the non-conference schedule for the team, and they hope to use it as momentum going into Mountain West play.

“It was great to get out of this with a win, another great crowd and it speaks volumes to what this team has done with this community,” said head coach Richard Pitino. “So, I am very proud of the non-conference, we will still try to add another one if we can and its the right one, but if not we will turn the page to the mountain west season.”

In other news, Wednesday the opening period for high school football recruits across the country. The Lobo football team announced their 2023 recruiting class, which includes three local players — Aidan Armenta, Evan Wysong, and Nic Trujillo.

“Getting an opportunity to try and turn this thing around and just getting an opportunity to play with some guys from New Mexico and just doing it with them and also doing it with the coaching staff because they believe in New Mexico as much as I do,” Armenta said. “So, I think its just really special and there is no other place I would rather play, honestly at this point. This is when the real work begins like everyone says, and I am just excited for the opportunity and the challenge.”

NMSU also announced their signing class on Wednesday which included 29 recruits.

“I think we plugged a lot of holes and I think that, but we got again, we got to see what happens,” said head coach Jerry Kill. “At the very last hour there are a lot of things that can happen. You know, I like to think that we will find out what we didn’t get in the first round and then go into the 2nd round of the draft, so to speak, and see that there is a lot of great players that aren’t going to sign in December.”