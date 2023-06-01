NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is joining a nationwide campaign to honor survivors of gun violence through Wear Orange Weekend. This weekend, June 2 to 4, people will be wearing orange to raise awareness of the impact of gun violence in America.

In 2021, there were 578 firearm-related deaths in New Mexico alone, making the state third in the nation for age-adjusted firearm mortality rates, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH). New Mexico also ranks as one of the highest for homicides involving firearms and suicide fatalities involving firearms.

“Injuries and deaths due to firearms take a heavy toll on those affected as well as their communities throughout New Mexico and the nation,” said Miranda Viscoli, Co-President for New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence. “Securing firearms is a proven strategy that reduces gun violence in all of our communities.”

In an effort to reduce gun violence, the DOH is partnering with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence to give out free gun locks. To get a gun lock, call (323) 394-1131 or email info@newmexicanstopreventgunviolence.org.