ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Setting up a beautiful yet water-efficient yard isn’t always easy. So, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) is offering a free online class on landscaping.

The class, called “3 Steps to Landscape Success,” is a one-hour class focused on helping residents choose landscape irrigation systems. The class will also cover service and maintenance of irrigation systems.

The class will be online from Noon to 1:00 p.m. and offered three times: Thursday, October 19; Thursday, November 16; and Thursday, December 14. To join a class, you must register in advanced at this link.