NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Auditions are now open for the 99th Annual Burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe. Performers of all ages are encouraged to audition.

Auditions will take place on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center in Santa Fe. To sign up for an audition, fill out the tryout form here.

The Zozobra website says that last year’s audience consisted of around 71,000 in-person viewers and around 190,000 online viewers. The judges will choose three winners, and each will get a special performance opportunity.

The first-place winner will sing in front of the large Burning of Zozobra crowd. The runner-up will perform on New Year’s Eve at the Santa Fe Plaza, and the second runner-up will perform at the City of Santa Fe’s 2024 Fourth of July Fireworks Show.