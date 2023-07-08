ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United got back in the win column on Saturday night with a 1-0 victory over Detroit City FC. The lone goal came off the head of the local kid, Alex Waggoner.

Following Tuesday night’s heartbreaking draw in the final moments, New Mexico came out firing on Saturday. The black and yellow racked up 10 shots in the first half but was unable to find the back of the net. After two shots off the crossbar and multiple chances, United accumulated 0.99 excepted goals in the opening 45 minutes.

In the second half, United’s offensive attack began to fade, but some substitutions including Alex Waggoner and Josh Suggs gave new life to the team. Suggs appearance marked his 100th with the club and 250th in the USL-C, becoming the second and third player, respectively, to reach the milestone, which ultimately gave New Mexico some much needed energy.

The swagger of United picked up and Daniel Bruce was once again able to find some space in the box. He delivered a chip to Waggoner in the back post, who sealed the win off his head in the 82nd minute.

“I just waited for it and then the rest was just kind of instinct, and it went in,” said Waggoner. “It was great and then finishing out the game was the most important.”

New Mexico United now entered an 11 day break before its next match. The team will host an international friendly against Sunderland AFC on Wednesday, July 19.