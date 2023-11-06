ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the One is a child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking prevention organization and a survivor support program. The organization is passionate about educating the public and finding ways to end human trafficking.

For the One is holdings its Vulnerable No More With the Fam event. The event is November 9th at New Covenant Church. Doors open at 6 and the event runs from 6:30 – 8 p.m. The goal is to inform, empower and prevent these things before they happen. There will be experts in attendance to talk with families about strategies and methods of predators and how to spot and prevent them. Vulnerable No More With the Fam will also be available online for anyone who can’t make it in-person. All guests must register in advance. For more information and to register, click here.