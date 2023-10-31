ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Vortex Theatre is the oldest continuously producing black box theatre in New Mexico. The theatre is presenting ‘Hazardous Materials,’ running November 3 – 19.

Hazardous Materials is a story of love and loss that shows an apartment from two different perspectives. One perspective is in 1950 when two people and begin a bond. The other perspective comes in 2015 as city agents are looking to identify the inhabitant. Vortex Theater is having a two-for-one special on tickets for opening night, November 3, at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.