ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Vortex Theatre is the oldest continuously producing black box theatre in New Mexico. The theatre is presenting its unique take on ‘Dracula’.

This adaptation of the story is a post-modernist take on the classic, filled with temptation, discovery and death. The theatre describes it as “not your grandmother’s Dracula, it’s more like your crazy drunk uncle’s Dracula.” The show runs Through October 15; Friday’s and Saturday’s at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s at 2 p.m. Tickets are $24. October 6 and 13 are costume nights, guests can wear their favorite costumes and be entered for a chance to win complimentary tickets to future shows.

