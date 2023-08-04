ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, August 4, the City of Albuquerque, Mayor Tim Keller, the Department of Senior Affairs, and other city leaders got together to honor senior citizen volunteers through an appreciation breakfast. The city says nearly 350 volunteers from the 2023 AmeriCorps Seniors’ Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) were celebrated the the event.

“By lending their talents to support the causes they believe in, these volunteers are helping fulfill the promise of Albuquerque, making our city the best place for families,” says Mayor Keller. “Whether that’s by leading a class, preparing meals, organizing a fundraiser, or anything in between – their hard work and dedication exemplify the ‘power of us’ in action.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico was the sponsor for this year’s event. Many awards were given during the appreciation breakfast: the Bear Canyon Senior Center won RSVP Volunteer Station of the Year, Frank Marquez won RSVP Rookie of the Year, and Jean Spaltwho won the RSVP Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The RSVP Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast is our way of saying thank you to our senior volunteers – who are a constant source of inspiration to all of us,” says Anna Sanchez, Director of Seniors Affairs. “We’re lucky as a community to have so many older adults who generously give not only of their time but, more importantly, their wisdom.”

Volunteers play a crucial role in helping the community thrive. For information about volunteering with the Department of Senior Affairs, click here.