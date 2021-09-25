Volunteers help make adobe bricks to help Chimayo restoration project

CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers from northern New Mexico are working with mud to help with an upcoming restoration project in Chimayó. The project is being led by Cornerstones Community Partnerships. “These bricks are going to be going towards a restoration project here in the Plaza. We’re restoring one of the old houses,” explains Issac Logsdon, the Assistant Program Director.

Chimayó’s Plaza de Cerro is an existing village in New Mexico. The group is working to preserve historic structures in different areas.

David Bruce is a volunteer from Los Alamos. He shares why he decided to help out with this project. “New Mexico I think, is about people and places. Everywhere you go, there’s [sic] communities that were built by people hundreds of years ago and their descendants live here to this day,” Bruce explains.

Volunteers get the opportunity to learn skills and traditions that contribute to historic preservation. Traditional architecture is indicative of the Chimayó community. Restoring and reviving some of these old buildings preserves the community’s rich history.

“The community is often really excited to come out and see what we’re working on and you know, we often have a lot of the elders who go on walks nearby and they come by and tell us stories of when they were making adobes when they were little,” says Logsdon.

Organizers say they are expecting to need around two thousand adobe bricks to complete this project. In the spring, there will be more opportunities for people to volunteer in the adobe-making events.