Volunteers help clean up historic Albuquerque cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About 50 volunteers helped lead a massive clean-up of the historic Fairview Cemetery. The oldest public cemetery in Albuquerque off Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez has gone through several caretakers and organizers say they now have enough support to clean it up once a month.

They say it’s a great way to recognize a part of Albuquerque’s past and the approximately 12,000 gravesites. “We welcome people to adopt a family plot, one or more, and just come every month and clean up weeds and trash that may have accumulated and just adopt a piece of Albuquerque history,” says Gail Rubin from Fairview.

The cemetery is hosting upcoming events, including “Cemetery Stories” on November 2 at dusk and a Veteran’s Day event on November 11.