ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of volunteers helped clean up Albuquerque’s oldest cemetery Saturday morning. On the first Saturday every month, volunteers gather to pick up trash and pull weeds at the historic Fairview Cemetery on Yale near Cesar Chavez.

Saturday, that clean-up was even bigger with the Department of Veterans’ Services pitching in. There are at least 500 veterans buried at the cemetery. “Ultimately, we want to get these headstones aligned the way they should be, the way they should be looking honorably. That is our ultimate goal,” says Edward Mendez from the Department of Veterans’ Services.

Next month, the historic Fairview Cemetery will e hosting a tour of the cemetery to raise money for upkeep. They’ll use the money to replace some of the fallen headstones.