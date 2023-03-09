ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final spot in the boys class 5A state championship was up for grabs on Thursday night as 5th ranked Organ Mountain led the pace against top ranked Volcano Vista. After seven lead changes and ten ties, the Hawks were able to gain a lead with seconds remaining to claim a 48-46 win.

Volcano Vista head coach Greg Brown said that Organ Mountain was the best defensive team his team played all season and that the Knights played well enough to win the game. The difference came from the Hawks 4th quarter press, as they forced multiple Knights turnovers and didn’t allow Organ Mountain to cross half court during the final minute of play. With around ten seconds remaining, Anthony Gonzales recorded a steal and dumped it off to Kenyon Aguino who scored the winning bucket.

Volcano Vista will play Sandia (coached by Greg Brown’s brother, Danny) for the title on Saturday night at 8 pm.