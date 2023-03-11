ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Volcano Vista Hawks proved to be the best high school basketball team in New Mexico yet again. Volcano Completed a 29-1 season with a 43-31 victory over Sandia in the boys 5A state championship on Saturday.

While the Matadors jumped out to an early lead, Sandia struggled to find an offensive groove for much of the game. The first quarter shooting gave Sandia a lead that defense held on to as Volcano Vista also struggled to score over the first three quarters.

The Hawks defense kept the team alive as the ‘Dors only mustered a total of ten second half points on 2-21 shooting from the field. Volcano led the rebound battle 35-22 and was able to slowly chip away.

Midway through the final quarter the Volcano offense found a spark. The Hawks went on a 10-0 run and finally took the lead. From that point moving forward the team was able to cement the win at the charity stripe as the Hawks went to the line 18 times in the final eight minutes.

Sophomore forward Kenyon Aguino was once again the star of the show for Volcano as he had a game high 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The win marks the third state championship title for Volcano Vista in its history.