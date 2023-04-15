ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District 1-5A and westside rivals Volcano Vista and Cibola met for the second time this season in baseball and softball on Friday. The Hawks won each of the first matchups, and completed the season sweep on the diamond on Friday.

On the baseball field, the Cougars gave the Hawks a tough fought battle in game one, but Volcano came out on top 3-2. In the second go-around, Cibola held a lead multiple times, however the Hawks were able to consistently battle back. In the end, Volcano Vista was able to win via a Noah Massey walk-off, 6-5.

On the softball field, the Cougars and Hawks went on to combine for 69 total runs in 16 innings of action. Volcano Vista had the edge in game one, winning 20-17 in nine innings, and the Lady Hawks had the hot hand again on Friday afternoon, winning 17-15.