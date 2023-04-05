ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista hosted a signing day for all of the Hawks’ student athletes moving on to the next level. In total, there are 23 seniors who will continue their athletic careers.

Football

Elliot Pasket-Bell – New Mexico Military Institute

Marcus Perea – New Mexico Military Institute

Gabriel Pino – New Mexico Military Institute

Latrell Treadwell – Missouri S & T

Nathan Wallin – New Mexico Military Institute

Baskteball

Sean Alter – University of the Philippines

Baseball

Regan Hall – University of Illinois

Aidan Zacarias – Luna Community College

Adan Young – Lamar Community College

Softball

Dayna Herrera – Arizona Christian

Jayci Johnson – Midland College

Shay Saladin – New Mexico Highlands

Lola Tanner – St. Marys (Kansas)

Mackenzie Vela – Arizona Western

Soccer

Keegan Monnheimer – Fort Lewis

Caleb Avila – Adams State

Jacob Schreiner – Laramie Community College

Elena Moya – College of the Southwest

Volleyball

Seriah Morgan – New Mexico Highlands

Cross Country

Stoney Cutchen – Utah State

Thomas Crowshaw – New Mexico State

Mariana Marquez – Eastern New Mexico

Track

Nate Diaz – Minot State