ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista hosted a signing day for all of the Hawks’ student athletes moving on to the next level. In total, there are 23 seniors who will continue their athletic careers.
Football
Elliot Pasket-Bell – New Mexico Military Institute
Marcus Perea – New Mexico Military Institute
Gabriel Pino – New Mexico Military Institute
Latrell Treadwell – Missouri S & T
Nathan Wallin – New Mexico Military Institute
Baskteball
Sean Alter – University of the Philippines
Baseball
Regan Hall – University of Illinois
Aidan Zacarias – Luna Community College
Adan Young – Lamar Community College
Softball
Dayna Herrera – Arizona Christian
Jayci Johnson – Midland College
Shay Saladin – New Mexico Highlands
Lola Tanner – St. Marys (Kansas)
Mackenzie Vela – Arizona Western
Soccer
Keegan Monnheimer – Fort Lewis
Caleb Avila – Adams State
Jacob Schreiner – Laramie Community College
Elena Moya – College of the Southwest
Volleyball
Seriah Morgan – New Mexico Highlands
Cross Country
Stoney Cutchen – Utah State
Thomas Crowshaw – New Mexico State
Mariana Marquez – Eastern New Mexico
Track
Nate Diaz – Minot State