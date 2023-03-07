ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a battle of Hawks, three seed Volcano Vista and six seed Centennial met in the quarter-finals of the girls state basketball tournament for the second year in a row. There wasn’t much revenge for the Hawks down south, as the Hawks wearing white and black came out victorious once again.

While Volcano has been known for its ability to score over recent years, it was the defense that was the difference on Tuesday. Volcano set the tone early, only allowing Centennial one first quarter field goal, and the deficit was too much to overcome for the Hawks in red and black. In the end, it was the two-time defending state champs winning 44-36.

With the win, Volcano Vista advances to the semi-final round against the winner of Farmington and Las Cruces on Thursday at 1:15.