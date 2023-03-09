ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last four years, Hobbs and Volcano Vista have been the two best girls basketball teams in New Mexico, meeting in the championship every year. The Eagles won the first title match, while the Hawks took the last two. Volcano now has a chance to three-peat, as they defeated Las Cruces 56-35 in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Fresh off an upset win over Farmington, the Bulldawgs kept the Hawks on their toes early and even lead after the first quarter. From there, the Hawks began to soar with a multitude of players contributing. Led by junior post player TT Hill with 19 points and 14 boards, Volcano outscored Cruces 32-14 in the paint which proved to be a major difference.

Volcano Vista and Hobbs will play for the blue trophy on Saturday at 2 pm.