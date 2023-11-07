ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque is highlighting events around Albuquerque that are happening this November. Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque talked about things happening around Albuquerque this month.

Veterans Day at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

November 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The event includes speakers, a cultural dance and over 30 native artisans selling their work.

The Nightbird Trolley Experience

November 10 and 24 from 5 – 9 p.m. the Nightbird Trolley takes guests around Old Town and Downtown neighborhoods, stopping ad locations for guests to shop, sip and savor.

Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival Holiday Show

November 24 – 25 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., November 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Expo New Mexico. Guests can enjoy arts and crafts at one of the top-ranked holiday art festivals in the Southwest region.

New Mexico Artisan Market

November 24 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., November 25 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and November 26 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Hotel Albuquerque. Attendees can browse and shop from New Mexico artisans and makers

Albuquerque Turkey Trot