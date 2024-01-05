ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the start of the new year here, Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque highlights different events happening in January around Albuquerque.

New Mexico Ice Wolves vs. El Paso Rhinos Hockey Game

The New Mexico Ice Wolves take on the El Paso Rhinos in the North American Hockey League. The teams will play January 5-7, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Sunday. All games are played at the Outpost Ice Arena.

Martin Luther King Jr. March/Parade

The event celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy with a march/parade. The march begins at 10 a.m. on January 13 and starts on the UNM Campus at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave and University Blvd. and concludes at Civic Plaza.

Albuquerque Comic Con

The Albuquerque Comic Con will be back again at the Albuquerque Convention Center from Friday, January 19, through Sunday, January 21. The event will host many fan-favorite actors, with photo and autograph opportunities available.

Bands of Enchantment Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere

Bands of Enchantment Albuquerque Sessions is an Emmy-Award winning television series. The season three red carpet premiere will be at KiMo Theatre at 6 p.m. on January 19. The premiere includes an episode featuring a local band and local vendors offering food and drinks.

New Mexico Brick Convention