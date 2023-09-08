ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque is highlighting event around Albuquerque that are happening this September. Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque talked about things happening around Albuquerque this month.

New Mexico State Fair

The 2023 New Mexico State Fair takes place September 7 – 17 and features rides, food, concerts, rodeos, exhibits and much more.

Tour De Acoma

Taking place September 10, bicyclists can enjoy views of Acoma while taking place in a 25, 50 or 100 mile bike race.

Brews and Boos

Friday’s at 1:30 p.m. Painted Lady Bed and Brew is hosting tours of the building which was a former brothel. Guests can get a fun and educational tour while also enjoying craft beer.

U Pick Produce and Flowers

Daily at Big Jim Farms guests can handpick sunflowers, chile or take a journey around the fields. The farm has a new location at 1685 Montano Rd.

EDO Walkable Wednesday