ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque is highlighting event around Albuquerque that are happening this September. Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque talked about things happening around Albuquerque this month.
- The 2023 New Mexico State Fair takes place September 7 – 17 and features rides, food, concerts, rodeos, exhibits and much more.
- Taking place September 10, bicyclists can enjoy views of Acoma while taking place in a 25, 50 or 100 mile bike race.
- Friday’s at 1:30 p.m. Painted Lady Bed and Brew is hosting tours of the building which was a former brothel. Guests can get a fun and educational tour while also enjoying craft beer.
- Daily at Big Jim Farms guests can handpick sunflowers, chile or take a journey around the fields. The farm has a new location at 1685 Montano Rd.
- September 20, from 5 – 9 p.m. people can explore the east downtown neighborhood and enjoy a market, yoga, tasting experience and more.