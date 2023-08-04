ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of fun events coming to Albuquerque in August. From a turquoise gem sho to the Bosque Chile Festival, there’s a wide variety of things to do in the Duke City. Local events expert Lara Brockway talked about what people can expect this month.

Westside Summerfest

The Westside Summerfest is August 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ventana Ranch Community Park. There will be live music, food trucks and local artists. This is the final Summerfest of the year.

The Great Southwestern Antique Show

The Great Southwestern Antique Show is August 5-6 at Expo New Mexico. There will be a wide variety of antiques at the event.

Turquoise United Gem Show

The Turquoise United Gem Show is August 11-12 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. There will be different forms of stone and you’ll be able to meet people from all around the world in the gem industry.

505 Food and Bar Fights

The 505 Food and Bar Fights is on August 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be at Hollow Spirits. Chefs are given one hour to create two dished and two cocktails.

Bosque Chile Festival