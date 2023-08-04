ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of fun events coming to Albuquerque in August. From a turquoise gem sho to the Bosque Chile Festival, there’s a wide variety of things to do in the Duke City. Local events expert Lara Brockway talked about what people can expect this month.
- The Westside Summerfest is August 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ventana Ranch Community Park. There will be live music, food trucks and local artists. This is the final Summerfest of the year.
The Great Southwestern Antique Show
- The Great Southwestern Antique Show is August 5-6 at Expo New Mexico. There will be a wide variety of antiques at the event.
- The Turquoise United Gem Show is August 11-12 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. There will be different forms of stone and you’ll be able to meet people from all around the world in the gem industry.
- The 505 Food and Bar Fights is on August 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be at Hollow Spirits. Chefs are given one hour to create two dished and two cocktails.
- The Bosque Chile Festival is August 19-20. Celebrate the spicy New Mexico staple in all its forms at the festival. The event will be held at Expo New Mexico.