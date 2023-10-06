ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Balloon Fiesta beginning, people from all over will be coming to Albuquerque. Visit Albuquerque is highlighting different events happening around the city for people to do outside of Balloon Fiesta.

33rd Annual Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival – October, 6-8 and 12-15 at Sandia Casino. The festival was recently ranked 4th in Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 200 Best Shows of the Decade list. The event features 200 artists and craftsman and gives people chance to experience the local art scene. There will be live music, craft beer and food for guests to enjoy.

Balloons and Brews – October 7-15. Starting at 7 a.m. you can watch the balloons from the patio at Steel Bender Brewyard. Guests can see the balloons while enjoying craft beer, cider, mimosas, beermosas, hot cocoa, pastries, breakfast burritos and more.

The Albuquerque Folk Festival – October 6,7 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The festival features over 100 events, performance and workplace venues. vendors and more. The whole family can have fun at the festival.

Indigenous People’s Day – October 9. From 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. There will activities celebrating Indigenous People’s Day including speakers and special performances and much more at this event.

New Mexico Brew Fest – October 14 from 1 – 6 p.m. at Villa Hispana at Expo New Mexico. There will be plenty of local beer, ciders and spirits for people to enjoy. There will be food trucks on hand, live music and yard games for all to enjoy.