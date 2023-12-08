ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque is highlighting events happening around Albuquerque this December. Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque talked about things happening around Albuquerque this holiday season.
Big Jim Farms Winter of Enchantment
- This event gives the holidays a New Mexican twist. Featuring light displays, a Christmas tree farm, mariachis, a beer garden and more. Runs at 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through December 31 at Big Jim Farms.
9th Annual Humble Holiday Market
- December 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Humble Coffee. The market features 100 vendors and a huge selection of items from local artisans. There will be food trucks, a live DJ, cocktails, coffee and more.
- December 16 from 12 – 5 p.m. at El Vado. The event will feature live entertainment, local vendors, food and even a chance to meet the Grinch. A perfect way to spend some time before heading across the street to the River of Lights.
- 3:45 p.m. December 16, at University Stadium The New Mexico State Aggies take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.