ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque is highlighting events happening around Albuquerque this December. Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque talked about things happening around Albuquerque this holiday season.

Big Jim Farms Winter of Enchantment

This event gives the holidays a New Mexican twist. Featuring light displays, a Christmas tree farm, mariachis, a beer garden and more. Runs at 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through December 31 at Big Jim Farms.

9th Annual Humble Holiday Market

December 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Humble Coffee. The market features 100 vendors and a huge selection of items from local artisans. There will be food trucks, a live DJ, cocktails, coffee and more.

El Vado Jolly Holiday Market

December 16 from 12 – 5 p.m. at El Vado. The event will feature live entertainment, local vendors, food and even a chance to meet the Grinch. A perfect way to spend some time before heading across the street to the River of Lights.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl