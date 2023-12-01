ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque is encouraging people to shop local during the holidays. To help people find of their holiday gifts locally, Visit Albuquerque has created the 2023 Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide.

The 2023 Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide features 20 categories and gift ideas from over 100 local businesses. Visit ABQ will also be posting on its social media accounts to promote the community to shop local. Promotions will run through December. To view the guide and support local for the holidays, click here.