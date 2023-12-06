NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas is teaming up with the New Mexico Rail Runner Express for its Santa’s Coming to Town event on December 9 at the Los Lunas Transportation Center.

The free, family friendly event runs form 5 – 9 p.m. Santa will hop on the train in Belen and ride up to Santa Fe in the Rail Runner. The event will feature the annual Christmas Tree lighting. People will also have a chance to meet Santa, check out arts and crafts, a model train exhibit and participate in a Christmas stocking giveaway. Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting and more. Local food trucks will also be on hand at the event. For more information, click here.