ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Miranda Sanchez made Valley High School History on Wednesday, as the senior became the first lady Viking to sign a national letter of intent to wrestle in college. She will continue her academic and athletic career at Adams State, where she will join the inaugural women’s wrestling team.

“It’s really exciting to start up a new program, especially wanting someone to have me as one of their official start-ups people,” said Sanchez. “I have worked really hard for this, I never planned on going to college, and I am really excited to set the pace for Adams women’s wrestling.”

Sanchez also played football last fall and became the first girl to score in a game. She also participated in JROTC and holds a 3.0 GPA.