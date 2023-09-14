ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During a week 4 game between Valley and Belen, a fight began between the two teams. Eagles players rushed the Vikings’ sideline, and multiple ejections were issued. The game was then ended in the 4th quarter, and as part of the NMAA’s new two-strike policy, both teams were issued a strike.

As part of the punishment, both teams were forced to forfeit their next game as well. That has now changed for Valley.

After reviewing additional video provided by Valley High School, the NMAA decided to change its original decision to suspend the Vikings’ upcoming game against Los Lunas. However, all Vikings players who were ejected during the September 8 game are still suspended.

Despite the change, both strikes issued to Valley and Belen still stand. If either school receives another strike for football, their season could potentially come to an end.

Valley and Los Lunas will play on Friday, September 22 while Belen’s game against Deming will go as a forfeit. The Eagles now await to play Mayfield on Friday, September 22.