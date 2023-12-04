CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after the Chimayo post office was damaged in a fire, the community has been struggling with temporary replacements. Now, postal officials will give an update on the situation.

The U.S. Postal Service officials will visit the La Arboleda Community Center (at 694 NM-76 Chimayo, NM 87522) on Friday, December 8. Operations Manager Suzy Yarboro will be present, and Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) will host the event.

Seating for the discussion is limited. The event is set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Recently, Chimayo got two mobile postal units, but the units still offered only limited services.