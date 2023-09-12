ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History has programs for all ages coming up this fall. Executive Director at the museum, Jennifer Hayden, talks about about the upcoming camps and events.

Hayden says the camps at the museum try to follow the Albuquerque Public School’s break schedule for their camps, with the first one starting October 13 for fall break. The camps are open for kids from kindergarten through sixth grade and run from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and off free before and after care, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to learn from fun, hands-on activities.

Also happening on October 6, there will be a viewing of History Channel’s Modern Marvels series about the Manhattan Project. Anyone attending will enjoy food from local food truck, DJ’s and more.

