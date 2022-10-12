ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before the season even starts, the Lobo women’s basketball team is generating buzz around the conference. The Mountain West preseason awards were given out on Wednesday, and the Lobos were among the best in the conference.

In the predicted order of finish, UNM ranked second out of 11 total teams. Defending conference champion UNLV is the favorite to win the Mountain West by a comfortable margin, however UNM did receive first place votes and was the only other school to do so.

The preseason All-Mountain West team also featured a Lobo. Senior forward Shai McGruder earned her first preseason conference honor following a season where she was named to the all-conference and all-defensive teams. Last season McGruder led the Mountain West with a 60.8 field goal percentage.

In her return to her hometown, Florida State transfer Amaya Brown was named preseason newcomer of the year. The former Cibola high standout joins the Lobos as a redshirt senior after playing in 44 games with the Seminoles while racking up 55 rebounds, 37 assists, 17 steals, and six blocks.

The final Lobo selected for a preseason award is also in her first year in cherry and silver. Hannah Robbins was selected as preseason freshman of the year, becoming the fourth Lobo to do so. The Albuquerque native played high school ball for PHH Prep in Phoenix, Arizona.