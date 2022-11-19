ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry has been postponed. The University of New Mexico made the announcement following a shooting on campus early Saturday morning.

UNM was slated to host NMSU on Saturday night at the Pit, and the rescheduled date has yet to be announced. NMSU is still scheduled to host UNM on Saturday, December 3.

UNM athletics released a statement on the postponement of the game.

In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools. Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on refunds will be forthcoming. Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy.

At this time, the UNM women’s team is scheduled to host ASU on Sunday at 2 p.m. The men are scheduled to play Jacksonville State at home on Friday at 5 p.m.

This story is developing. KRQE Sports will provide updates as they become available.