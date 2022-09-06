ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since 1973, the UNM football team will wear red helmets. The Lobos unveiled brand new all-cherry helmets on Tuesday that will debut in Friday night’s “red out” game against Boise State.

“It was a big deal back in the ’60s when we won conference championships wearing a red helmet,” head coach Danny Gonzales said. “We haven’t worn a red helmet at the University of New Mexico since 1973, 49 years ago.”

“I love them,” defensive lineman Justin Harris said. “The new helmets, the red helmets, we are wearing all red, so we bought the red helmets, all red pants, jerseys. Also, the fans come out wearing all red also. It’s pretty sick.”

The Lobos will wear the cherry helmets along with cherry jerseys and pants on Friday night. The university is asking fans to wear red to the game, and coach Gonzales hopes to see nothing but a “sea of red” in the stands at University Stadium.

The new red helmets will not be worn every game, but they are expected to join the rotation alongside the traditional silver helmets that were worn in week one against Maine.