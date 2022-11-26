ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team kept the hot streak alive on Saturday night against North Dakota State. Through a complete team performance, UNM took down the Bison on day two of the Lobo Classic.

After a slow start to the first half filled with turnovers and less than ideal shooting, the cherry and silver flipped a switch and went on a run in the second half.

UNM dominated in the paint, as they had 20 more points in that area of the floor, and they outrebounded NMSU as well. In total, five Lobos —Allick, Mashburn, House, Johnson and Jenkins — finished the night with at least five rebounds, led by Josiah Allick with nine.

The Lobos also shared the wealth offensively. Four of the five starters finished the night with double-digit scoring performances, including 19 from Jamal Mashburn Jr. The team finished the night on 26-56 shooting (46%).

“Yeah I thought it was a really good complete performance and I love the balance on the box score,” said coach Pitino.

“I mean everybody is contributing and that’s what a team is all about,” Mashburn Jr. said. “I mean if we want to have a conversation and be in the conversation in March, this is what we need.”

UNM now plays Northern Colorado for the final game of the Lobo Classic on Sunday. The game is expected to start at 5:30 p.m.