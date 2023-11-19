NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time since 1994, the UNM football team beat Fresno State on the road. The Lobos upset the 8-2 Bulldogs 25-17 late Saturday night.

Everything seemed to be working for the cherry and silver, especially on the ground. Of the 518 offense yards for the Lobos, 335 came via their rushing attack. Jacory Croskey-Merritt once again led the charge with 204 yards and two touchdowns. His 200 yard game marked the 15th such performance in program history.

Defensively, the Lobos had arguably their best performance of the year. UNM was able to shut down the Fresno State offense for much of the second half and only allowed three points in the final 30 minutes. The 17 points allowed is the lowest for UNM this season.

With the win, UNM improves to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in conference play. This season marks the first time the Lobos have reached at least four wins since 2016.

UNM now closes out the season on Black Friday at home against Utah State. That game kicks off at 1:30.