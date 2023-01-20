ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took two hours and 11 minutes of real time for UNM to close out Mountain West leading Boise State. After eight lead changes, 11 ties and an overtime period, Morris Udeze said enough was enough, and scored the winning basket with seconds remaining to give UNM a 79-81 win.

In total, four Lobos finished with double-digit scoring performances, led by Jamal Mashburn Jr with 25, as well as Jaelen House (16) Morris Udeze (15) and Donovan Dent (10). While Josiah Allick fell just short, he recorded a game and career high 18 rebounds.

14,566 were in attendance and they were well heard. Coach Pitino said that it was the loudest building that he has ever been in, and the players felt the energy too, saying they were glad to send the fans home happy at such a late hour.

The Lobos now have a quick turnaround, as the team is back on the court on Monday at Nevada. The game tips at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.